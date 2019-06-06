See All Hand Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ghiassi works at LAC + USC MEDICAL CENTER in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lacusc Medical Center
    1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 226-7346
  2. 2
    Ghiassi MD Incorporated
    11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 702, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-1261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Wow! I have just been to this doctor for a consult, and have never had such a great experience with a physician. I was treated with such respect and consideration. Dr Ghiassi is brilliant, humble and a shining example of the idyllic doctor-patient relationship. I have pretty bad trust issues with doctors from past experiences and Dr Ghiassi made me feel totally comfortable in one hour. I have never had this level of trust so quickly. I feel very comfortable in this surgeon’s care.
    Brandi M in Valencia , CA — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467464156
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Primary Care
