Dr. Alicja Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicja Steiner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2100 5th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 948-8464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steiner is the most caring and concerned doctor I have seen in the 6 years I have been in San Diego. She is wonderful. The staff is pretty great as well.
About Dr. Alicja Steiner, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1851309314
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
- Anesthesiology
