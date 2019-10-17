Dr. Ignatowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
- FindCare
- Hospitalists
- PA
- Philadelphia
- Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO
Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO
Overview
Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Ignatowicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aria Health Center10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Opioid Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ignatowicz?
Dr Ignatowicz is an exceptional doctor. She listens....really listens. I have been to 6 different specialists in the past 5 years ....doctors who had years of experience under their belts ..and not one figured out why I was gaining weight...but she did. She was able to jump start my metabolism so that my system gets back on track. After 2 months I feel better than I have in 5 years and finally my metabolism is starting to revert back to normal. After gaining over 70 lbs for no reason ..finally lost 20. I would recommend Dr Ignatowicz to anyone. She is the best!
About Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1972984201
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ignatowicz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ignatowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ignatowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ignatowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ignatowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.