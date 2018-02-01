Dr. Zalka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Zalka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates Of W CT73 Sand Pit Rd Ste 207, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (860) 350-4152Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 792-4151
-
3
Dermatology Associates of Western Ct120 Park Lane Rd Ste A203, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (203) 792-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zalka?
Who knew going to a doctor could be such a nice experience. Dr. Zalka is sweet, compassionate, knowledgable and an all around great doctor. The office is beautifully decorated, clean and calming. Dr. Zalka is a great diagnostician and made me feel so comfortable. The office employees were helpful as well. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my dermatological needs.
About Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740285097
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalka works at
Dr. Zalka has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zalka speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.