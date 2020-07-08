Overview

Dr. Alicia Wooldridge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Wooldridge works at Texas Oncology-Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in New York, NY and Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.