Dr. Alicia Wenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Wenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chico, CA.
Dr. Wenberg works at
Locations
Obgyn Associates of Chico1665 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 895-0423
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Last pregnancy I switched to her from another doctor and loved her right away! This pregnancy I knew I wanted her as my doctor again and have been having a great experience. She is such a professional at what she does and answers my questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Alicia Wenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1578820080
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenberg works at
Dr. Wenberg has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wenberg speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenberg.
