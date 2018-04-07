Overview

Dr. Alicia Weeks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Weeks works at Arthritis Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.