Dr. Alicia Weeks, MD
Dr. Alicia Weeks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
South Jersey Gastrointestinal2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Voorhees2309 E EVESHAM RD, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-4626
Galloway314 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 102, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (856) 424-5005
Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
I've been a patient of Dr. Weeks for almost 10 years, if not longer. I trust her judgement on my arthritis condition. She's helped me with my knees and hands to keep me mobile. I would recommend Dr. Weeks to any of my friends and family . Dr. Week's is one doctor I completely trust she knows what she's doing....
- COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Rheumatology
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
