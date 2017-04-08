Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Locations
Alicia Vazquez MD2820 Alum Rock Ave Ste 50, San Jose, CA 95127 Directions (408) 937-1894Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Is great!! My only comments are that I dont like their phone system. The times that I called I could not leave a message. Also, it would be helpful if they can have a recording with day/hours of the office.
About Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1215974241
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
