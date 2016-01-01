Overview

Dr. Alicia Valdez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Valdez works at Valdez Family Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.