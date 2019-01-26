Dr. Alicia Terando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Terando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Terando, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 410 W 10th Ave Ste N924, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3806
-
2
Keck Medical Center of USC1516 San Pablo St # 33, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5510
-
3
Verdugo Hills Hospital1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 209, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (323) 442-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was my surgeon at Ohio State thru 2018. Compassionate and professional. She spent all the time I needed in appointments. She.l cared about me as a person. I switched from another surgeon who treated me as a number and tried to treat me like all the others- cookie cutter approach. Dr Terando was a breath of fresh air. Liked her a lot- lucky USC. Everyone needs a surgeon like her who has your back.
About Dr. Alicia Terando, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396877080
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
