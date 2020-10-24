Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alicia Shields, DO
Overview
Dr. Alicia Shields, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Shields works at
Locations
Newtown11 Friends Ln Ste 101, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
Flourtown1811 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Price Medical Office Bldg1245 Highland Ave Ste G01, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group721 Arbor Way Ste 106, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shields?
Dr. Shields is a great doctor. She really cares and explains everything. Never rushes during appointments. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Alicia Shields, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
