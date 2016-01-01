See All Otolaryngologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Sanderson works at Associates in Otolaryngology in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Otolaryngology
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 411, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Alicia Sanderson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1578531919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Primary Care
