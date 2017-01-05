Dr. Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Romero, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
- 1 411 Park Grove Dr Ste 210, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 579-5799
-
2
Renal Clinic of Houston902 Frostwood Dr Ste 165, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are having kidney problems, Dr. Romero is a top choice. She is diligent, sincere and upfront with beyond excellent bedside manners. I owe her my recovery from toxic kidney poisoning as with her guidance I am off of dialysis. You can call her anytime with concerns and she will promptly return your call. I love her to pieces.
About Dr. Alicia Romero, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346444924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
Dr. Romero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.