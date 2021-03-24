Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prowse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Prowse works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Medical Group- Geriatrics301 GODWIN AVE, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 301-1317
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prowse?
I was lucky enough to find Dr. Prowse to care for my elderly mom. She is thorough, compassionate, and accessible. She has seen my mom in the office, at home, in the hospital and rehab. She is unlike most doctors I have ever met. She takes her time, listens, keeps family updated and goes the extra mile. My mom was recently diagnosed with Covid19 at 88 years old and Dr. Prowse did a house call, evaluated my mom's condition and spent almost 2 hours talking to my mom and the family, coordinating the ambulance and hospital admission. She kept in touch through the whole ordeal of having my mom in the hospital and rehab and not being able to visit. This was needlessly to say a very stressful time but I always knew Dr. Prowse would be in touch and keep us up to date on my mom's condition. She saved her life. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104908268
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prowse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prowse accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prowse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prowse works at
Dr. Prowse has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prowse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prowse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prowse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prowse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prowse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.