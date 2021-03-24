Overview

Dr. Alicia Prowse, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Prowse works at Champaign Dental Group in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.