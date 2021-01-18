Overview

Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their residency with Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital



Dr. Prestegaard works at Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.