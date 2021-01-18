Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestegaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their residency with Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
Dr. Prestegaard works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 677-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- PacificSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prestegaard?
I have been going to Dr. Prestegaard in Ann Arbor for many years. In the beginning my migraines were debilitating and often accompanied by vertigo. The treatment provided by Dr. Prestegaard has reduced my severe migraines/vertigo to so few that I honestly cannot remember the last time I had to end an activity because of a headache. I am very thankful for her kind attention to my concerns and intelligent response to my needs.
About Dr. Alicia Prestegaard, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1386737419
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prestegaard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prestegaard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prestegaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prestegaard works at
Dr. Prestegaard has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestegaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prestegaard speaks Polish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestegaard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestegaard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestegaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestegaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.