Dr. Alicia Ong, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Ong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
My Pediatrician P.A.1037 Professional Park Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-5659
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ong and her staff are the best! No joke my almost three year old never cries when we visit. She is great at putting you and your child at ease, answering any and all questions. She even called Doc McStuffins for my little girl. The staff always greets you with a smile and their all so pleasant. It's quick and even faster to make appointments over the phone. I will never go anywhere else. Really amazing at what she does!
About Dr. Alicia Ong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
