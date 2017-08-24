Dr. Alicia Nails, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nails is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Nails, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Nails, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Decatur, AL.
Dr. Nails works at
Locations
Decatur Family Dentistry2426 Danville Rd SW Ste R, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 274-0196
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Nails since before she had her own practice. She is always friendly and genuinely cares about her patients. Very knowledgeable, adept and overall an excellent dentist.
About Dr. Alicia Nails, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nails has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nails accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nails has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nails. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nails.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nails, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nails appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.