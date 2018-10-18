Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Murray, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
dr alicia murray psychiatrist pc330 W 58th St Ste 607, New York, NY 10019 Directions (917) 881-6516
Dr Alicia Murray Psychiatrist PC75 S Broadway Ste 406, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (917) 881-6516
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray is a great doctor who genuinely cares about the well-being of her patients
About Dr. Alicia Murray, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114186509
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.