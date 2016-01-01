Overview

Dr. Alicia Montanez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uabc Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Montanez works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.