Overview

Dr. Alicia McIntosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. McIntosh works at Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.