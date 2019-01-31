See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Loveland, CO
Dr. Alicia Marks, DO

Pediatric Endocrinology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alicia Marks, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They graduated from University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Marks works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Loveland in Loveland, CO with other offices in Louisville, CO, Greenwood Village, CO, Colorado Springs, CO and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Loveland
    1808 Boise Ave Ste 120, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0681
  2. 2
    Northwest Neurology PC
    90 Health Park Dr Ste 390, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0678
  3. 3
    Pediatric Endocrine Associates - Greenwood Village
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 510, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0680
  4. 4
    Colorado Springs
    9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6682
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Downtown Denver
    2055 N High St Ste 320, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0679

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2019
    We've moved a few times, and each time have had difficulty finding an endocrinologist that is a good fit. At our first appointment with Dr. Marks, I found her to be very patient, very caring, and listened and answered all questions without ever making us feel like we were taking up her time. I think we found a great fit!
    — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Alicia Marks, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477751717
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Driscoll Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Driscoll Children's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
