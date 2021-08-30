Dr. Alicia Lumley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Lumley, MD
Dr. Alicia Lumley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Lumley works at
Lakeside Neurology P C.25195 Kelly Rd Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 777-3370
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Hi my name is Gwenette Skinner I been trying to find Dr. Lumley when I went to her it was because I had a stroke and migraines headaches and I'll try to look for her for years and I've been going to her for years now I need appointment with her.
- Neurology
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Neurology
