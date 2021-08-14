Overview

Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lieberman works at Buffalo Rheumatology in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY and Batavia, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.