Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lieberman works at Buffalo Rheumatology in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY and Batavia, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Rheumatology and Medicine Pllc
    3055 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 675-2500
    Culver Medical Group
    913 CULVER RD, Rochester, NY 14609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 675-2500
    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    5762 E Main Street Rd Ste D, Batavia, NY 14020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 304-8118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooks-TLC Hospital System
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Lieberman listens and provides the best care I have not experienced in a long time. She is very thorough and goes over and beyond to support all medical issues.
    Sandra — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780973909
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

