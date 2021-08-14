Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD
Dr. Alicia Lieberman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Buffalo Rheumatology and Medicine Pllc3055 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-2500
Culver Medical Group913 CULVER RD, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (716) 675-2500
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology5762 E Main Street Rd Ste D, Batavia, NY 14020 Directions (585) 304-8118
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Lieberman listens and provides the best care I have not experienced in a long time. She is very thorough and goes over and beyond to support all medical issues.
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.