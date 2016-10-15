See All General Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Overview

Dr. Alicia Lay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. 

Dr. Lay works at Medical City Arlington - Family Medicine GME Program in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center of Arlington
    3301 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 465-3241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alicia Lay, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134568751
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lay works at Medical City Arlington - Family Medicine GME Program in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lay’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

