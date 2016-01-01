Dr. Alicia Knee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Knee, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alicia Knee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Alicia Knee, DPM2100 Webster St Ste 117, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 233-4357
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alicia Knee, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Goucher College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Knee speaks French, Italian and Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knee.
