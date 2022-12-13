Dr. Alicia Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Kerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Kerr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Kerr works at
Locations
1
Womens Health Care New England761 Main Ave Ste 100, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 644-1100
2
Coastal Orthopaedics323 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 349-4305
- 3 500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 644-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough, compassionate and a great listener
About Dr. Alicia Kerr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.