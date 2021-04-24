See All Ophthalmologists in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Alicia Eby, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alicia Eby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. 

Dr. Eby works at Traverse City Eye in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratitis and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Traverse City Eye
    3880 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-8101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratitis
Herpetic Keratitis
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 24, 2021
    Dr. Eby was excellent. Very professional, personable, knowledgeable, and skilled. Her and her staff have helped me enormously with a painful eye issue. I’m grateful to have Dr. Eby and her staff in Traverse City!
    About Dr. Alicia Eby, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265851083
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Eby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eby has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Keratitis and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Eby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

