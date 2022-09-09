Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Toronto
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
-
1
Alicia Carroll MD Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Center2660 Tate Blvd SE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 267-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
Had a great experience with Dr. Carroll and her staff! Her surgery preparation is first rate and I was so pleased with her work! I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Alicia Carroll, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1457373763
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.