Overview

Dr. Alicia Canzanese, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Canzanese works at Abington Bucks Internal Medicine in Warminster, PA with other offices in Glenside, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

