Dr. Alicia Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Alvarez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Metropolitana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
Dr. Alvarez performed a colonoscopy on me 5/18/2020. She was very professional and informative on my procedure which made it easier than expected..The whole staff from Gastro Health Jackie Casanova who set up the procedure to the Nurses, Anesthesiologist were great at the Surgical center. I have had no discomfort after the procedure and again I attribute that to Dr. Alvarez.
About Dr. Alicia Alvarez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1588983159
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Autonomous University of Metropolitana
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.