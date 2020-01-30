Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Galen Medical Group Obgyn1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-9133
-
2
Galen Medical Group PC4976 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 308-0280
-
3
Mountain View Medicine9309 APISON PIKE, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 551-3562Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Galen Medical Group-north4980 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr Allen is amazing!! She is very knowledgeable, genuine and professional. She looks at YOU as the patient and creates a treatment plan specifically for you vs just going with the typical treatment for condition. I have been her patient for 6yrs and she’s delivered both of my girls. With my first, because of her quick thinking and action, she saved my daughter’s life during a high risk delivery. I can’t say enough good things about her. She is the absolute best. I wish I could see her for everything.
About Dr. Alicia Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013189067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.