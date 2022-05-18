Dr. Alicia Acon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Acon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Acon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Acon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Day OB/GYN, LLC1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 315, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 830-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acon?
Dr. Alicia Acon is very kind and attentive, I have always felt very safe of having her like my doctor. I had two c sections with her, also had preeclampsia in both pregnancies, Dr Acon acted wisely, supportive and was ready to attend any of my questions. I am very grateful and recommend her to anyone looking for the best OB GYN
About Dr. Alicia Acon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1295939882
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acon works at
Dr. Acon speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Acon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.