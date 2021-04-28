Dr. Alice Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Yung, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Yung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Yung works at
Locations
Alice Yung MD Inc960 E Green St Ste L-60, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (909) 335-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yung has been my OBGYN for over 5 years now. During this time she has offered me the upmost care and truly cared for my overall health. She has caught conditions that were previously being untreated, and not a part of her specialty just by being thorough and genuinely caring for my overall well being. The wait times are sometimes long. I truly believe this is because she is giving every last patient her best. And some require more time than others. And when it's you that requires more time you won't mind waiting a little bit longer because you will understand. This is absolutely a top doctor. I have no doubt that my health is better because I have been treated by Dr Yung. Her staff is professional and well-trained. Dr Yung is no nonsense, straight up always on the up and up and on top of every detail. Everytime. She takes the most detailed notes I have ever seen a doctor take. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Alice Yung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1851403224
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yung speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods.