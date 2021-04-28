See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Alice Yung, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (149)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alice Yung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Yung works at Alice Yung, MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alice Yung MD Inc
    960 E Green St Ste L-60, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Yung has been my OBGYN for over 5 years now. During this time she has offered me the upmost care and truly cared for my overall health. She has caught conditions that were previously being untreated, and not a part of her specialty just by being thorough and genuinely caring for my overall well being. The wait times are sometimes long. I truly believe this is because she is giving every last patient her best. And some require more time than others. And when it's you that requires more time you won't mind waiting a little bit longer because you will understand. This is absolutely a top doctor. I have no doubt that my health is better because I have been treated by Dr Yung. Her staff is professional and well-trained. Dr Yung is no nonsense, straight up always on the up and up and on top of every detail. Everytime. She takes the most detailed notes I have ever seen a doctor take. Highly recommended.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Yung, MD
    About Dr. Alice Yung, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851403224
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yung speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

