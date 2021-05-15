Dr. Alice Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Friedberg Eye Associates661 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my 6 month follow up and as usual Dr Williams was absolutely professional and informative. I am relocating back to Allentown, Pa and she was kind enough to find me a specialist in that area and personally called me to relay the recommended doctor to me.
About Dr. Alice Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital, Glaucoma Fellowship|Wills Eye Institute
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals|Wills Eye Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
