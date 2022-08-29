See All Bariatric Doctors in Englewood, OH
Dr. Alice Wang, MD

Bariatric Medicine
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alice Wang, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 29, 2022
Everyone was so nice and helpful I felt very comfortable
— Aug 29, 2022
About Dr. Alice Wang, MD

  • Bariatric Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1073856787
Education & Certifications

  • Duke University Medical Center
  • Duke University School Of Medicine
  • General Surgery
