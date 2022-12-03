Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbankova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Palacky University Hospital, School of Medicine, Czech Republic.
Locations
Preserve Your Teeth Dentistry630 5th Ave Ste 1860, New York, NY 10111 Directions (973) 765-6532Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Preserve Your Teeth Dentistry196 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 6, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 590-8615Wednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- HealthPlus
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i went to this dentist after three badly done gum surgeries. they did incredible surgical work to restore my gums and then replaced the infected implants with two beautifully placed implants. the combination of periodontist and dentist working side by side is amazing. this is the most advanced dental work i have ever had done. the lpd cleanings are fantastic to keep your gums around crowns from getting inflamed and infected.
About Dr. Alice Urbankova, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Czech, Polish, Russian and Slovak
- 1891824413
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
- Palacky University Hospital, School of Medicine, Czech Republic
