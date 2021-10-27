Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL.
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra works at
Locations
-
1
Indian River Medical Center3555 10th Ct Ste 200B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-4810
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra?
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra is certainly compassionate, but even better, she is thorough, professional and direct. She is up to date and leaves no stone unturned. So glad I found her to guide me through this journey.
About Dr. Alice Ulhoa-Cintra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Portuguese
- 1033484571
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra works at
Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulhoa-Cintra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.