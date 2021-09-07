Dr. Alice Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Ophthalmology Corporation3771 Katella Ave Ste 209, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 427-0700
Complete Eye Care Associates10861 Cherry St Ste 204, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-3160
Ophthalmology Corporation2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 330, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 427-0700
Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons800 Fairmount Ave Ste 207, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 844-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been patients of Dr. Alice Song and Dr. Julia Song, for 11 years. They are both outstanding physicians and surgeons. They have helped us, our kids, and their grandparents, for various medical emergencies (including, most recently, sutures for my youngest) to routine eye care. If I think about people I have actually met who have contributed to humanity, they are on the list. They make a difference to the community with their medical practice and volunteer work, and they have definitely made us difference for our family, and especially us as parents. We are also indebted to Mike, the amazing office manager: the office is really well-run, the vibe is great, it's highly organized, easy to make an appointment, with great support staff.
About Dr. Alice Song, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1992720023
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Korean and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
