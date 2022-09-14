Overview

Dr. Alice Shen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Norwood Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at SMG Women s Health Norwood in Norwood, MA with other offices in Foxborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.