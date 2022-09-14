Dr. Alice Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Shen, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Shen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Norwood Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
SMG Women s Health Norwood886 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 551-3535
SMG Women's Health at Chestnut Green15 Payson Rd, Foxborough, MA 02035 Directions (508) 698-1746
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shen takes the time to speak with patients and is very warm and engaging. She is also very up to date on best practices in healthcare.
About Dr. Alice Shen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
