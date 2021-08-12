Overview

Dr. Alice Rusk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Rusk works at Yale Medicine Neurology at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.