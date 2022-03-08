Overview

Dr. Alice Rowland, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Rowland works at North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.