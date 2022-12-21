Overview

Dr. Alice Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Sincera Reproductive Medicine in Abington, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.