Overview

Dr. Alice Prestia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Prestia works at LNRC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.