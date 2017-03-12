See All General Surgeons in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Alice Police, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alice Police, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Police works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Locations

    Rapid City Regional Hospital
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-5700
    Phelps hospital/Northwell Health
    701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 366-3000
    PMH - Dept of Medicine
    777 N Broadway Ste 102, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-1170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 12, 2017
    Dr Police is an amazing physician... She's professional confident expert in breast cancer and a leading researcher in breast cancer She's an excellent surgeon and beyond caring and compationet... Dr Police took time to explain my condition and explaining my options for my specific diagnosis to be able to make the best educated decision for the surgery She take personal care of her patients. I know. I've been there and she's been there for me.
    Celley in Laguna Niguel, CA — Mar 12, 2017
    About Dr. Alice Police, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235160979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Police, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Police is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Police has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Police has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Police has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Police on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Police. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Police.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Police, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Police appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

