Dr. Alice Police, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Police, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.
Locations
Rapid City Regional Hospital353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Phelps hospital/Northwell Health701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-3000
PMH - Dept of Medicine777 N Broadway Ste 102, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 666-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Police is an amazing physician... She's professional confident expert in breast cancer and a leading researcher in breast cancer She's an excellent surgeon and beyond caring and compationet... Dr Police took time to explain my condition and explaining my options for my specific diagnosis to be able to make the best educated decision for the surgery She take personal care of her patients. I know. I've been there and she's been there for me.
About Dr. Alice Police, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Police has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Police accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Police has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Police has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Police on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Police speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Police. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Police.
