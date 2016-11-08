Dr. Alice Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Park, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3780 Kilroy Airport Way, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-7426
- 2 2699 Atlantic Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-3333
-
3
United Dialysis Center3111 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 426-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Very knowledgeable and kind. Cannot imagine going to anybody different.
About Dr. Alice Park, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649336298
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.