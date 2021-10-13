Dr. Ormsby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alice Ormsby, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Ormsby, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Ormsby works at
Locations
Kirkland Dermatology11800 NE 128th St Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Ormsby since 1993, and have continued to see her after she went into her own practice from Virginia Mason. She is excellent and always addresses my concerns.
About Dr. Alice Ormsby, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1770640815
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ormsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ormsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ormsby works at
Dr. Ormsby has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ormsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ormsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ormsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.