Overview

Dr. Alice Merkrebs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Merkrebs works at Newburyport Pediatrics in Newburyport, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.