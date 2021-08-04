See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Alice Matoba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Matoba works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bcm Physcians - Mob
    1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases

Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr Matoba is extremely competent, considerate and personable. She is an outstanding communicator and always explains all of my treatment options, procedures and surgeries. I am very grateful to her and her staff for the care they have given me.
    Monica Prince Jolly — Aug 04, 2021
    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1871582239
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Alice Matoba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matoba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matoba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matoba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matoba works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Matoba’s profile.

    Dr. Matoba has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Matoba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matoba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

