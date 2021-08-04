Overview

Dr. Alice Matoba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Matoba works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.