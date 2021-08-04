Dr. Alice Matoba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matoba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Matoba, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Matoba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Bcm Physcians - Mob1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matoba is extremely competent, considerate and personable. She is an outstanding communicator and always explains all of my treatment options, procedures and surgeries. I am very grateful to her and her staff for the care they have given me.
About Dr. Alice Matoba, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1871582239
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
