Dr. Alice Maher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Maher works at Terry L Weill MD PCC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders and Conversion Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.