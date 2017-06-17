Dr. Alice Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Lyon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lyon is intelligent and professional.. She shows concerns for her patients. She performed an eye surgery for my dad's eyes after a cataract complication and she ensured she and her team explained the process thoroughly to us throughout the entire preparation. She has an awesome and excellent team, Dr. leskov, great and personable doctor. We felt valued and appreciated. Thank you Dr. Lyon & your team. George A. from Ghana and family.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German, Polish and Spanish
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- New York Hosp-Cornell U
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lyon speaks German, Polish and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.