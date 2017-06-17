Overview

Dr. Alice Lyon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lyon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.